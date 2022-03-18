Davenport Central grad named ‘rising star’ by MTV News

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - CJ Parker has been around music for the majority of his life.

“From a really young age, I learned different kinds of music. I grew up in the church. I learned the church side of things, and I learned the orchestral side of things because my dad was a tuba player,” Parker said.

Parker plays the tuba, baritone, trumpet, keyboard, and a few years ago started a solo career.

Earlier this year, he was named a ‘rising star’ by MTV News.

“When I was featured on MTV, it was eye-opening, but at the same time, that is what I want to expect now. My parents always taught me to act like I’ve been there before. When I see my name, with MTV and things like that, I’m going to be like, ‘I love it, I appreciate it, I thank God for it,’ but this is what is supposed to happen,” Parker said.

Jacob Overstreet has known Parker for four years and said it has been great to see his growth as a performer.

“Seeing him just have complete control over his journey, it’s just a beautiful thing to witness. It really is. You have someone who can get in the studio, sing a song very quickly, produce very quickly, and we will have a single done in an hour,” Overstreet said. “Those moments don’t come naturally, those are blessings.”

Parker said he is grateful to have people around him that have supported him since the beginning, and he hopes younger musicians in the Quad Cities Area can learn from his experiences.

“You have to believe in yourself, you have to push, you have to be resilient, and you have to pursue. It can’t be handed to you. You gotta go get it,” Parker said.

Parker says he plans to release his next album in September.

