MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re looking for a fun activity that’s sure to be memorable for you and your friends or family, check out the “Hidden Barn Escape.” Samantha Jones, an owner of Hidden Barn Escape shares why she calls it ‘The Ultimate Puzzle’.

HIDDEN BARN ESCAPE // 122 West 3rd Avenue Milan, IL // 309-558-1739

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.