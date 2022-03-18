Advertisement

Judge to issue verdict in bench trial of Rock Island man charged in infant’s death

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The fate of a Rock Island man charged in the death of his girlfriend’s four-month-old son in 2020 is now in a judge’s hands.

Attorneys for Mateo Williams, 22, and prosecutors Thursday rested their case and presented closing arguments on the fourth day of his bench trial in Rock Island County Circuit Court, court records show.

Judge Peter Church said he would take the matter under advisement. A status hearing is set for March 21, court records show.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Elias S. Austin.

Police responded at 9:10 a.m. March 10, 2020, to the 400 block of 12th Avenue for an unresponsive infant.

Elias was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play was suspected after the discovery of multiple fractures throughout the child’s body, according to prosecutors.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday in Peoria determined the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the skull.

Elias also suffered multiple skull fractures, bone fractures, and other severe injuries consistent with abuse, according to prosecutors.

His mother, Tanda M. Allee, 25, also is charged with first-degree murder. She is set for a plea hearing March 24, according to court records.

