KWQC-TV6 experiencing signal issues Friday

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some KWQC-TV6 viewers may have noticed issues with the signal Friday.

According to TV6 engineers, a transmission line burned out on the main transmitter. In order to continue to provide a signal to over-the-air viewers, TV6 needed to switch to an auxiliary transmitter, which has a significantly smaller range than the standard broadcast signal.

Some viewers will be without a signal until TV6 is able to repair the transmission line. An estimated repair time is not yet known.

Those viewers receiving the signal on OTT, cable or satellite will not be affected.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

