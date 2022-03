DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police and a crime scene unit responded early Friday to a home in the 900 block of Iroquois Drive.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Davenport police and a crime scene unit responded early Friday to a home in the 900 block of Iroquois Drive. (KWQC)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.