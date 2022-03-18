Quad City Steamwheelers to take on the Iowa Barnstormers Friday night

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - With more than a thousand days since the Quad City Steamwheelers stepped on the TaxSlayer field, Friday night the players will finally come out an extended off season.

Before Friday nights game Steamwheeler and Davenport native Keyvan Rudd stopped by to give an update on how he spent his off season.

Rudd says he starred in a new movie with Dennis Quiad called the American Underdog.

“It was amazing and I’m super thankful for that opportunity, to get my face on the big screen, I always though I was funny enough to be in any commercial or movie type deal and I finally got that opportunity last year, and it’s amazing and I try to stay grounded, but I don’t think its actually hit me yet, that I was in one of the biggest movies to come out last year,” said Rudd.

Rudd also spent his off time giving back to the community.

He goes on to say the Steamwheelers have been preparing for Fridays game against the Iowa Barnstormers by continuing to practice and staying active, Rudd says they hope to deliver a win to the Quad Cities.

Friday nights game is at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL, doors open at 6:00pm and kick off is at 7:05pm.

Tickets can be purchased online and at the door.

