Taste of LeClaire featuring free food, beverage samples to be held Saturday

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Enjoy free food and beverage samples at the Taste of LeClaire Saturday while supplies last.

You can also find discounted specials from various shops, restaurants, and bars during the event from 1 to 4 p.m.

Participating businesses include:

• LeClaire Olive Oil & Canning Co.: Olive oil and balsamic vinegar, spreads, and dip tasting. Also, jam and salsa.

• Rising Tide Boutique: Popcorn.

• The Shameless Chocoholic: Assorted chocolates.

• What BBQ & Bar: Sweet tea and fair lemonade samples along with coleslaw and corn maque choux. Also, Cake Fantasies from Clinton will be handing out cake pops and Wilson Orchard will be sampling their hard cider.

• Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium

• Wide River Winery Tasting Room: Sample amaretto cheesecake with So Sue Me Sue wine.

• Cody Road Coffee: Buffalo Bill butterscotch latte and Leprechaun Bait.

• Grasshoppers Gift Shop: Wine and beer bread samples.

• Bela: Bread and soup samples.

• Razzleberries Fine Gifts

• Mississippi River Distilling Company: A $10 Tap Cocktail Flight with $5 off a “take-home” cocktail if you like something you sampled. Enjoy their St. Patrick’s Cocktail for $7. Also at Mississippi River Distilling Company, The Crane & Pelican Cafe will have samples of their delicious Lobster Bisque.

Green Tree Brewery: Two 1 oz. samples of craft beer on the patio.

Riverview Roadhouse

Mississippi Cottage Antiques - offering the Neiman Marcus $250 dollar cookie.

For more information head to the event Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/1055287131866128 or

www.visitleclaire.com for more information.

