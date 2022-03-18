Advertisement

Tyson Foods Joslin plant recognized for positive environmental impact

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KWQC) - Tyson Foods announced this week that 44 of its plants have been recognized by the North American Meat Institute for their positive environmental impact, including the beef plant in Joslin, Ill. The awards recognize a company’s dedication to continuous environmental improvement, according to a news release.

Tyson’s Environmental Management Systems track progress on the reduction of the company’s carbon footprint, reduction in water intensity per pound of product produced, reduction in the amount of waste sent to landfills, and helps find ways to extract value from secondary materials.

“With 44 facilities receiving awards, Tyson Foods is a bold example for the meat and poultry industry as we work to continuously improve our operations’ environmental sustainability,” said Julie Anna Potts, President and CEO of the North American Meat Institute.

The recognition awards are categorized by four tiers to encourage EMS development through a step-by-step approach. Tier 1 recognizes compliance policies and Tier 4 represents the highest level of environmental management. The Joslin plant is in Tier 3. More information on the awards and tier criteria can be found here.

