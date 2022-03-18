Advertisement

Windy and rainy end to the work week

Some snow flakes will be possible early Saturday morning
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Rain will continue and become more widespread into the afternoon hours. A brisk northeast wind keeps temperatures from warming up today. Showers will continue into the evening and overnight with wet snowflakes possible by early Saturday morning. Saturday will bring gradual clearing and highs near 50º. Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Look for highs near 70º on Monday before another soaking rain event arrives early Tuesday morning.

TODAY: Rain. High: 44º Winds: NE 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 36º Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: AM flakes, showers/PM sun. High: 49º.

