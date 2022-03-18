Advertisement

World Down Syndrome Day

Quad Cities Live
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Families with loved ones with down syndrome have found support and lots of love at GiGi’s Playhouse. The Quad Cities is one of more than 50 GiGi locations in the United States. Pam Lynch, Site Director of GiGi’s Playhouse in Moline, shares their updates on new growth for the playhouse and other fun stuff coming up!

World Down Syndrome Day

List of activities to celebrate:

Saturday, March 19, 2022 - Open House 8 am - 12 pm

Sunday, March 20. 2022 - World Down Syndrome Day Sock Hop 3 pm - 5 pm

Monday, March 21, 2022 - Open House 8 am - 4 pm PLUS a virtual party at 5 pm with all the GiGi’s locations

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge Superhero Run/Walk

When: June 4th

5K Fun Run, 1-Mile Inspirational Walk, Kids Dash for Down Syndrome

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police and a crime scene unit responded early Friday to a home in the 900 block of...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Friday
River Drive was blocked from 15th Street to 12th Street but has since been opened.
Moline police squad car hits pedestrian
Four people were killed in a crash late Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County.
Identities of the 4 killed in Wednesday crash in Clinton County released
KWQC-TV6 experiencing signal issues Friday
31-year-old Brandon Branigan is charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a...
Man charged with attempted murder in Davenport shooting

Latest News

ABATE Class
A.B.A.T.E. Two Wheel Trauma
Hidden Barn Escape
Hidden Barn Escape in Milan
QC Restaurant Week
QC Restaurant Week
Spring Break HyVee Classes
Spring Break Story Time Snacks