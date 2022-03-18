MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Families with loved ones with down syndrome have found support and lots of love at GiGi’s Playhouse. The Quad Cities is one of more than 50 GiGi locations in the United States. Pam Lynch, Site Director of GiGi’s Playhouse in Moline, shares their updates on new growth for the playhouse and other fun stuff coming up!

World Down Syndrome Day

List of activities to celebrate:

Saturday, March 19, 2022 - Open House 8 am - 12 pm

Sunday, March 20. 2022 - World Down Syndrome Day Sock Hop 3 pm - 5 pm

Monday, March 21, 2022 - Open House 8 am - 4 pm PLUS a virtual party at 5 pm with all the GiGi’s locations

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge Superhero Run/Walk

When: June 4th

5K Fun Run, 1-Mile Inspirational Walk, Kids Dash for Down Syndrome

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.