Advertisement

2 Mediapolis men hospitalized after being shot

On March 6 just before 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office were...
On March 6 just before 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 400 block of Plains Street in Middletown for the incident.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in the hospital after being shot Saturday around 4:00 a.m. on the 400 block of North St. They responded to a call that someone had been shot.

As deputies arrived, they say they found two men had been shot. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say this incident does not pose a threat to the community.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the police.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man caused motor vehicle accident davenport
Davenport man charged with intentionally causing a car accident
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar
Davenport police and a crime scene unit responded early Friday to a home in the 900 block of...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Friday
Davenport Police are blocking off an area near the intersection of W Locust St. and Myrtle St....
Portion of Locust St blocked off due to accident

Latest News

LeClaire event offering free food, drink samplings
LeClaire event offering free food, drink samplings
Multi-family apartment complex caught fire Saturday morning
Multi-family apartment complex caught fire Saturday morning
Portion of Locust St blocked off due to accident
Portion of Locust St blocked off due to accident
All of the money raised helps pay for the Midwest Magic’s yearly expenses, including paying for...
Annual Midwest Magic vs. Burlington Police Department basketball game returns
All of the money raised helps pay for the Midwest Magic’s yearly expenses, including paying for...
Annual Midwest Magic vs. Burlington Police Department basketball game returns