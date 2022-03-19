2 Mediapolis men hospitalized after being shot

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in the hospital after being shot Saturday around 4:00 a.m. on the 400 block of North St. They responded to a call that someone had been shot.

As deputies arrived, they say they found two men had been shot. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say this incident does not pose a threat to the community.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the police.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

