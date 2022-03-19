Advertisement

Davenport man charged with intentionally causing a car accident

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges of assault and criminal mischief after police say he intentionally caused another car to veer off the road Friday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, Davenport police responded to a car accident at Lowe’s on Elmore Avenue around 9:08 p.m.

Officers learned that 28-year-old Rass Kerby had intentionally struck a black 2018 Ford Focus with his Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing the car to lose control, veer off the road and strike a tree in the Lowe’s parking lot. The car had significant front end damage.

The driver of the Focus then got out of his car and met with an un-involve motorist who had stopped in to check on the scene, believing it was an accident.

Police say Kerby then rammed into the back of the second motorist’s black Ford Fusion, causing her to run into Lowe’s for safety and the driver of the Ford Focus to seek shelter in his car.

The property damage of both vehicles resulted in an estimated $10,001.

Kerby--whose license had been revoked following an OWI in 2021--was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, driving with a revoked license, and criminal mischief in the first degree.

