LeClaire event offering food, drink samplings

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday guests joining the “Taste of LeClaire” event will have the chance to receive free food and beverages, as well as discount specials from various shops, bars and restaurants in the town.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Two businesses taking part in the event include LeClaire Olive Oil and Canning Company and Rising Tide Boutique.

Other businesses are listed on the event’s Facebook page.

