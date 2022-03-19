Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is facing charges of second degree robbery after police say he tried robbing a QC Mart Friday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Dennis Estabrook Junior went in to the QC Mart on the 2400 block of East 53rd Street around 9:45 p.m. and told the cashier that he had no money but wanted a Black and Mild cigar. He then placed a knife on the counter.

When the staff member refused to give him the cigar, Estabrook, Jr. grabbed the knife, saying “I could kill you or rob you.”

Estabrook, Jr. then walked around the cashier’s counter and grabbed a pack of Newport cigarettes and left without purchasing them.

He was arrested shortly after at the Genesis West Hospital on unrelated charges. The staff at the QC Mart later identified him as the suspect.

Estabrook, Jr. is also facing charges of public intoxication.

