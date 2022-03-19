The Market: A Journey to Joy opens second location in Le Claire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Market: A Journey to Joy has officially expanded into Iowa.

Katie Thompson, creator of the the unique retail space---which has been operating for 2 1/2 years in Moline--comes back to PSL to invite viewers to the new location at 430 N. Cody Rd, Le Claire. The Grand Opening celebration is slated for Sat., March 19 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Watch the segment to see the beautiful decor, gift items, bath and body, food products, and fashion pieces available. The business website describes the retailer as “a curated collection of 40 makers, crafters and curators from the greater Quad City Area”.

THE Market: A Journey to Joy / 1800 7th Ave in Moline, IL OR 430 N. Cody Rd in Le Claire, IA / Email: katie@themarketqc.com / On FACEBOOK (see below)

