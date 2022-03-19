Multi-family apartment complex caught fire Saturday morning

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at about 1:05 Saturday morning at the 500 block of 16th Ave. A two-story multi-family duplex showed flames coming from multiple parts of the home, and there was heavy smoke according to officials.

Firefighters immediately began an “aggressive interior attack” for “a lengthy period of time” since the fire was in multiple walls and making its way through the apartment.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, and crews stayed on the scene for about two hours to make sure the area was safe.

No injuries were reported, and it’s unknown how much of a loss the building sustained according to the Deputy Chief.

Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, the East Moline Fire Department, the Rock Island Fire Department, the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy.

An investigation of this fire is currently being completed by the Moline Fire Department Prevention and Investigations Bureau.

