Moline fire department responded to overnight fire

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Moline firefighters responded to a call around 1:05 a.m. for reports of a structure fire in the 500 block of 16th Avenue.

According to the fire department, the building was a two story family duplex with large amounts of smoke presenting itself from several locations.

Firefighters say the extinguishment of the fire took a lengthy amount of time due to the fire coming into several walls and traveling throughout the structure.

The department says no one was home at the time of the event and there were no injuries. Crews remained on scene for about two hours to search the scene.

The total damages are unknown.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.