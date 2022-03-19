Partial Clearing This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Rain and snow has wrapped up across the region, but the clouds will stick with us for a bit. Look for partial clearing by mid to late afternoon, with chilly and breezy conditions. We’ll see highs in the 40′s to lower 50′s. Clear skies tonight will lead to a sunny Sunday ahead as temperatures rise into the 60′s. Clouds begin to move back in Sunday night into Monday, with rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Spring officially begins at 10:33 CDT Sunday.

TODAY: Lingering clouds, then partial clearing by mid to late afternoon. High: 50°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog and diminishing winds. Low: 33°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: AM fog. Mostly sunny and milder. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

