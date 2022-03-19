QC Nighthawks minor league football team starts season on Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad City Nighthawks are getting ready for their 2022 season. Season passes are now on sale (at just $25) to support the team and enjoy watching the always-exciting, fast-action 8-man league play.

PSL had a chance to learn more about the eight-man minor league football team from Shannon Morse, President of Team Operations, and one of the players, Diante Sanders.

Their first game of the season is Sun., March 20 in Peoria versus the Midwest Hawks. The season opens at home on April 3rd at Lorson-Lucken Field on the Augustana campus. The team plays on Sundays as a member of the Mid-American 8 Man Football League.

Quad City Nighthawks / 3001 12th Ave. / Rock Island, IL, / (563) 514-8848 / Info@qcnighthawks.com

🚨🚨This is the last Sunday without 🚨🚨Nighthawks football. Season is 7️⃣ Days away!!!!!!! 🖤💚🖤💚🖤💚🖤💚🖤💚🖤💚🖤💚🖤💚 Smart Toyota... Posted by Quad City Nighthawks Minor League Football Team on Sunday, March 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.