Warm start to Spring!

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Skies have cleared over the QCA and late day sunshine helped boost us into the low 50s. With clear skies tonight patchy fog can’t be ruled out early on Sunday. Spring officially begins at 10:33AM and it will feel like it in the afternoon with sunshine and highs in the 60s. We will get another great day on Monday in the 60s and 70s, but clouds will start to move in as our next soaking rain event sets up Monday night. Look for rain to be an off and on event from overnight Monday through Wednesday night. We are looking for another 1″-2″ which will greatly help our recent drought. Temps will be in the 50s in the middle of the week and slightly below normal by the end of next week.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog. Low: 33º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 67º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 72º

