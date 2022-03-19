Advertisement

Why a professional makeup artist is a must for your wedding

Wedding makeup tricks and trends
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is probably no other day throughout life where you are photographed more often than your wedding day. That’s why the right makeup is so very important for brides.

Nikki Murray, Makeup Artist and owner of Nikki M Artistry, explains why makeup matters and demonstrates techniques that create a beautiful, yet subtle look perfect for weddings and beyond.

Murray is a freelance traveling makeup artist that specializes in beauty, special occasions, and boudoir events. Contact her HERE.

