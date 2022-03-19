Advertisement

Wintry Mix This Morning/Clearing By Afternoon

A Warm Start To The Work Week
Areas of rain and snow continue this morning, followed by partial clearing this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Rain and snow will wrap up across the region this morning, but the clouds will stick with us through midday. Look for partial clearing by afternoon, with chilly and breezy conditions. We’ll see highs in the 40′s to near 50 degrees. Clear skies tonight will lead to a sunny Sunday ahead as temperatures rise into the 60′s. Clouds begin to move back in Sunday night into Monday, with rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Spring officially begins at 10:33 CDT Sunday.

TODAY: Morning rain and snow, followed by lingering clouds, then partial clearing by afternoon. High: 50°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog and diminishing winds. Low: 33°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: AM fog. Mostly sunny and milder. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police and a crime scene unit responded early Friday to a home in the 900 block of...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Friday
River Drive was blocked from 15th Street to 12th Street but has since been opened.
Moline police squad car hits pedestrian
Four people were killed in a crash late Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County.
Identities of the 4 killed in Wednesday crash in Clinton County released
KWQC-TV6 experiencing signal issues Friday
31-year-old Brandon Branigan is charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a...
Man charged with attempted murder in Davenport shooting

Latest News

Areas of rain and snow continue this morning, followed by partial clearing this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - Rain & wind overnight, ends with some wet snow in the morning
Rain and wet snow flakes toward Saturday morning
First Alert Forecast - Rain & wind overnight, ends with some wet snow in the morning
First Alert Forecast - Rain & wind overnight, ends with some wet snow in the morning
Rain continues
First Alert Forecast: Rain continues this afternoon 3/18/22