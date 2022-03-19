Wintry Mix This Morning/Clearing By Afternoon

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Rain and snow will wrap up across the region this morning, but the clouds will stick with us through midday. Look for partial clearing by afternoon, with chilly and breezy conditions. We’ll see highs in the 40′s to near 50 degrees. Clear skies tonight will lead to a sunny Sunday ahead as temperatures rise into the 60′s. Clouds begin to move back in Sunday night into Monday, with rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Spring officially begins at 10:33 CDT Sunday.

TODAY: Morning rain and snow, followed by lingering clouds, then partial clearing by afternoon. High: 50°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog and diminishing winds. Low: 33°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: AM fog. Mostly sunny and milder. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

