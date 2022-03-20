Alaskan Amber is Erik’s March Beer of the Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live has had a continuing positive response to Erik Maitland’s craft beer-tasting tips and beer recommendations since Christmas 2020. This has led to a regular feature: “Erik’s Beer of the Month”. Erik is not only our chief meteorologist, he’s a craft beer connoisseur.

So, which beer did he select for March 2022?! It’s not green! Alaskan Amber ALT Style Ale is not only his selection for the month, it is one of his all-time favorite beers. He explains during the sampling segment that temperature really affects the taste of his complex beer. Paula agrees that it is delicious cold....but you can better appreciate the toffee and caramel notes when the libation is about five degrees warmer.

The name of this beer style comes from the German word “alt” meaning “old”. This refers to the aging that alts undergo since they ferment more slowly and at colder temperatures than most ales. Slow fermentation helps condition the flavors in Alaskan Amber, contributing to its overall balance and smoothness.

Erik also previews his April choice which involves his participating in the crafting process of another of his favorites, Tales of Brave Ulysses Porter at Wake Brewing. The full feature will air in about one month on PSL.

