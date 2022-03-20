Warm weather continues Monday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Partial cloud cover and a breeze will keep things mild overnight with lows in the 40s to around 50. Clouds and sun are expected for a

warm and windy Monday that will see highs in the 70s for most locations. Enjoy it because clouds and rain move in Tuesday and last through

Wednesday and into Thursday when the tail end of the system could bring some wet snow. 50s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday will drop to the

40s Thursday. Friday we’ll get some sun and 50s with 40s and 50s next weekend.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. LOW: 47. WIND: S 5-10/20

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM & WINDY. HIGH: 74°. WIND: SW 10-15/30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY & COOLER. RAIN DEVELOPING. HIGH: 56°.

