Advertisement

Warm weather continues Monday

Another soaking rain event arrives early Tuesday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Partial cloud cover and a breeze will keep things mild overnight with lows in the 40s to around 50. Clouds and sun are expected for a

warm and windy Monday that will see highs in the 70s for most locations. Enjoy it because clouds and rain move in Tuesday and last through

Wednesday and into Thursday when the tail end of the system could bring some wet snow. 50s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday will drop to the

40s Thursday. Friday we’ll get some sun and 50s with 40s and 50s next weekend.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. LOW: 47. WIND: S 5-10/20

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM & WINDY. HIGH: 74°. WIND: SW 10-15/30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY & COOLER. RAIN DEVELOPING. HIGH: 56°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say the armed suspect in a standoff from Saturday is dead from a...
Suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase
Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase, damages squad cars
Davenport Police are blocking off an area near the intersection of W Locust St. and Myrtle St....
Portion of Locust St blocked off due to accident
Man caused motor vehicle accident davenport
Davenport man charged with intentionally causing a car accident
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - More warm weather Monday, then chilling rains!
First Alert Forecast - More warm weather Monday, then chilling rains!
Sunny and pleasant weather will make for a terrific Sunday across the QCA. Look for highs in...
An Unseasonably Warm Start To Spring!
Sunny and pleasant weather will make for a terrific Sunday across the QCA. Look for highs in...
Your First Alert Forecast
Warmer on Monday
Warm start to Spring!