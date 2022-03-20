Advertisement

An Unseasonably Warm Start To Spring!

Another soaking rain event arrives early Tuesday
Sunny and pleasant weather will make for a terrific Sunday across the QCA. Look for highs in the 60's to near 70°.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We’ve got some Sunday sunshine in the weather picture for the first day of Spring (which officially begins at 10:33 AM)! A mild air mass settles into the region, producing highs in the 60′s to near 70 degrees. Low pressure approaching from the plains will bring clouds into the upper Midwest Monday. Rain will soon follow Monday night into Tuesday, with rain and a few snowflakes possible Wednesday. This system could produce 1″ to 2″ of rain during the period. Look for highs in the 60′s to low 70′s Monday, with cooler 50′s Tuesday and 40′s by midweek.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Mild. Low: 46°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm. High: 72°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say the armed suspect in a standoff from Saturday is dead from a...
Suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase
Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase, damages squad cars
Davenport Police are blocking off an area near the intersection of W Locust St. and Myrtle St....
Portion of Locust St blocked off due to accident
Man caused motor vehicle accident davenport
Davenport man charged with intentionally causing a car accident
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - More warm weather Monday, then chilling rains!
Warm weather continues Monday
First Alert Forecast - More warm weather Monday, then chilling rains!
First Alert Forecast - More warm weather Monday, then chilling rains!
Sunny and pleasant weather will make for a terrific Sunday across the QCA. Look for highs in...
Your First Alert Forecast
Warmer on Monday
Warm start to Spring!