An Unseasonably Warm Start To Spring!

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We’ve got some Sunday sunshine in the weather picture for the first day of Spring (which officially begins at 10:33 AM)! A mild air mass settles into the region, producing highs in the 60′s to near 70 degrees. Low pressure approaching from the plains will bring clouds into the upper Midwest Monday. Rain will soon follow Monday night into Tuesday, with rain and a few snowflakes possible Wednesday. This system could produce 1″ to 2″ of rain during the period. Look for highs in the 60′s to low 70′s Monday, with cooler 50′s Tuesday and 40′s by midweek.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Mild. Low: 46°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm. High: 72°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

