Annual Midwest Magic vs. Burlington Police Department basketball game returns

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Each year, the Burlington community comes together for the highly anticipated basketball game between the Burlington Police Department and the Midwest Magic, but due to the pandemic, it has been three years since the two teams last faced off. Saturday evening, the opportunity to play returned.

“It’s been difficult at times, but we know that we can do it because the church says that whenever we believe there is magic,” said Jimmy Jacob, a Midwest Magic player.

The Midwest Magic started as a local Special Olympics team in 2001 and has continued to grow since.

“The Midwest Magic is for any person with an intellectual disability, regardless of their physical condition. Now, we are up to about 45 to 50 athletes,” said Carla Harris, a Midwest Magic delegation manager.

“It’s a lot about friendship, working together as a team. So, that’s a big life lesson because you are always going to have teams in life,” said Tana Dixon, Midwest Magic’s coach. “It means a lot to the players, and that is who it is all about. See the looks on their face, their reactions, you know. This is about them and who we do it for.”

Players from both the Burlington Police Department and Midwest Magic were thrilled with the community turnout.

“I think both sides from the Burlington Police Department and Midwest Magic are very excited to get this thing going, and it’s usually a sellout crowd every year. It’s absolutely astonishing all the support and everything we as well as the midwest magic get from doing this event,” said Jacob Jenkins, a Burlington Police Department police officer.

“The big crowd is great because it shows us that we are well-respected,” said Rhyan Nelson, a Midwest Magic player.

All of the money raised helps pay for the Midwest Magic’s yearly expenses, including paying for the athletes to go to the Summer Games in Ames, Iowa, Special Olympic Iowa’s largest event of the year.

“I hope they learn that the community is here to support them and that they are just like everybody else in the world. They want to feel like an NBA champion, and I hope they all walk away feeling like one today,” Harris said.

Harris said the annual basketball game raises $5,000 on average. This year’s total donation is still being counted.

