Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase, damages squad cars

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman in Bettendorf is facing multiple charges including criminal mischief and intimidation with a serious weapon after intentionally damaging squad cars Saturday night.

According to the criminal complaint, 33-year-old Alkia Ross was driving a a white Chevrolet Impala when Illinois police attempted to pull her over.

Ross fled into Iowa via the I-74 bridge, continuing to elude multiple Bettendorf police vehicles.

When police attempted to box her car in, they say Ross tried to ram the card to escape and ended up striking one squad car with the sirens fully activated.

Ross then stopped her car at the intersection of Kimberly and Middle Road, eventually exiting the vehicle.

Police say Ross was displaying signs of intoxication and admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol. She refused any field or department sobriety test.

Police found multiple open containers of alcohol in Ross’s car as well as a gram of marijuana in the trunk.

Ross has prior convictions for possession of marijuana, an OWI, driving with a suspended license and failure to provide insurance. Her license had been revoked at the time she was driving.

Police say Ross caused damage worth $2,000 to a squad car, damaging the front end and multiple body panels.

