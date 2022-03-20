Advertisement

Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase, damages squad cars

Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase
Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman in Bettendorf is facing multiple charges including criminal mischief and intimidation with a serious weapon after intentionally damaging squad cars Saturday night.

According to the criminal complaint, 33-year-old Alkia Ross was driving a a white Chevrolet Impala when Illinois police attempted to pull her over.

Ross fled into Iowa via the I-74 bridge, continuing to elude multiple Bettendorf police vehicles.

When police attempted to box her car in, they say Ross tried to ram the card to escape and ended up striking one squad car with the sirens fully activated.

Ross then stopped her car at the intersection of Kimberly and Middle Road, eventually exiting the vehicle.

Police say Ross was displaying signs of intoxication and admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol. She refused any field or department sobriety test.

Police found multiple open containers of alcohol in Ross’s car as well as a gram of marijuana in the trunk.

Ross has prior convictions for possession of marijuana, an OWI, driving with a suspended license and failure to provide insurance. Her license had been revoked at the time she was driving.

Police say Ross caused damage worth $2,000 to a squad car, damaging the front end and multiple body panels.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say the armed suspect in a standoff from Saturday is dead from a...
Suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Davenport Police are blocking off an area near the intersection of W Locust St. and Myrtle St....
Portion of Locust St blocked off due to accident
Man caused motor vehicle accident davenport
Davenport man charged with intentionally causing a car accident
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar

Latest News

A Canadian Pacific train engine.
Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture
Davenport Police say the armed suspect in a standoff from Saturday is dead from a...
Suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Sunny and pleasant weather will make for a terrific Sunday across the QCA. Look for highs in...
Your First Alert Forecast
LeClaire event offering free food, drink samplings
LeClaire event offering free food, drink samplings