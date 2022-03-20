Business speaks on benefits of LeClaire event

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - LeClaire shoppers were able to enjoy some free food and drinks on Saturday afternoon as the city hosted the event “Taste of LeClaire.”

Over a dozen small businesses participated by offering free samples and discounts on items. Some of the stores included Cody Road Coffee and Grasshoppers Gift Shop.

“It draws new people to the area. New and old,” said Michel Hunter, the owner of What BBQ and Bar, “we get repeat customers all the time, and like I said, it draws people from all over the place. They find an event like this, a lot of people hear that ‘free’ word and want to come and try eherything out and see some new things.”

Some of the free samples ranged from wine and chocolate to jam and salsa.

