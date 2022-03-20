Advertisement

‘Choose Local’ campaign connects Iowans to local farmers and food

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Iowa has a rich farming history but with today’s lifestyles, consumers find it difficult to connect with resources or to access knowledge on how to support local food producers.

This is why Iowa Valley RC&D , located in Amana, has launched a statewide Choose Local marketing campaign to connect Iowans to local farmers and producers.

Guests Jason Grimm and Julia DeSpain discuss how the campaign can raise awareness related to purchasing food from and local sources.

The Choose Local campaign consists of seven high-quality videos that feature the most common ways of accessing local, specialty crops in Iowa. Each video highlights a unique Iowan small business. You can see the first Choose Local campaign here.

The Choose Local campaign is running through August, 2022. This coincides with the timeline when consumers typically sign up for annual CSA shares and also through the height of farmers markets and on-farm events season. A new video will be released each month.

For more information about Choose Local, visit our Choose Local webpage

Iowa Valley Resource, Conservation & Development (Iowa Valley RC&D) is a non-profit based in Amana, Iowa that works to grow local economies, strengthen food systems, foster protection and enhancement of natural resources by providing technical assistance, connectedness, and strategic project implementation for local Iowa producers.

