How EMDR therapy helps your brain process and release traumatic memories through eye movements

EDMR therapy can help uncover buried emotions you didn't even know you had
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) is a psychotherapy that enables people to heal from the symptoms and emotional distress that are the result of disturbing life experiences.  Repeated studies show that this therapy allows people to experience resulting benefits that once took years to make a difference.

EMDR is also very useful to help people overcome negative self-talk or thinking patterns. This explains the messaging shared in the video, “Don’t believe everything you think”.

PSL guest, Janelle McGruder, LCPC, McGruder Wellness Initiative, informs on how well this counseling therapy can work and the types of individuals that can most benefit. Children can also undergo EDMR therapy. It is considered a strong type of therapy and should only be done under the supervision of a certified professional therapist.

McGruder Wellness Initiative, LLC, offers three forms of therapy including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Brainspotting (BSP), and Traditional Talk therapy.

McGruder Wellness Initiative, LLC / info@mcgruderwellnessinitiative.com / 309.255.8054 / P.O. Box 1134, / Moline, IL 61266

