Illiniwek Forest Preserve wins $200K grant for trail and road improvements

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to support enhancements of the existing Mississippi River Trail/Great River Trail within Illiniwek Forest Preserve.

The funds will be utilized to add a new bike lane and bike repair service station, expand the main road through the campground for increased safety and accessibility and rebuild the existing bathroom structure.

Mike Petersen, Site Manager with Rock Island County Forest Preserve District , discusses the exciting news while elaborating on preparing amenities for the upcoming warm weather activities ahead for the 2022 season. The camping season is generally the first weekend in April through the last weekend in October each year as weather permits.

Illiniwek Forest Preserve offers family friendly campsites, trails, fishing and scenic views of the Mississippi River. This 174 acre park allows for an assortment of activities and adventures.

Illiniwek Forest Preserve / 836 State Avenue / PO Box 384 / Hampton, Illinois 61256 / Campground Office (309) 496- 2620 • Maintenance (309) 203-1404

