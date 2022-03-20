Advertisement

Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk

Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.(FDA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer.

It’s possible the bottles are contaminated with a bacteria called pluralibacter that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall have a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “z-u.”

Manufacturer Kao USA is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.

Anyone looking for more information on the recall or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say the armed suspect in a standoff from Saturday is dead from a...
Suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase
Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase, damages squad cars
Davenport Police are blocking off an area near the intersection of W Locust St. and Myrtle St....
Portion of Locust St blocked off due to accident
Man caused motor vehicle accident davenport
Davenport man charged with intentionally causing a car accident
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says