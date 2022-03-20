Portion of Locust St blocked off due to accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are blocking off an area near the intersection of W Locust St. and Myrtle St. due to a car accident. Police say it happened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

A TV6 crew on the scene says two cars have extensive damage and are being towed. A witness tells TV6 the drivers were not injured.

Davenport Police are unable to comment on the accident at this time.

It’s unclear how long the intersection will remain closed.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

