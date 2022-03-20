Advertisement

Portion of Locust St blocked off due to accident

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are blocking off an area near the intersection of W Locust St. and Myrtle St. due to a car accident. Police say it happened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

A TV6 crew on the scene says two cars have extensive damage and are being towed. A witness tells TV6 the drivers were not injured.

Davenport Police are unable to comment on the accident at this time.

It’s unclear how long the intersection will remain closed.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man caused motor vehicle accident davenport
Davenport man charged with intentionally causing a car accident
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar
Davenport police and a crime scene unit responded early Friday to a home in the 900 block of...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Friday
On March 6 just before 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office were...
2 Mediapolis men hospitalized after being shot

Latest News

LeClaire event offering free food, drink samplings
LeClaire event offering free food, drink samplings
Multi-family apartment complex caught fire Saturday morning
Multi-family apartment complex caught fire Saturday morning
Portion of Locust St blocked off due to accident
Portion of Locust St blocked off due to accident
All of the money raised helps pay for the Midwest Magic’s yearly expenses, including paying for...
Annual Midwest Magic vs. Burlington Police Department basketball game returns
All of the money raised helps pay for the Midwest Magic’s yearly expenses, including paying for...
Annual Midwest Magic vs. Burlington Police Department basketball game returns