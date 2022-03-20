Advertisement

Private school celebrates 100th anniversary with fundraiser

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON, Illinois (KWQC) - Unity Christian Schools celebrated its 100th anniversary Saturday with an annual Gala.

Around 175 people showed up to bid for gift baskets at the schools’ 34th annual auction fundraiser.

All the proceeds from the event goes to lowering tuition for students who attend the private school. So far, Unity has raised around $1,400, which is halfway to its goal.

School officials say that they are looking to also build a school in Iowa in the coming years. “Our students, when they graduate, are well prepared to go out into the world,” said School Board Member Susan Striley, “whether they are going to college, whether they’re starting a career, and they know how to be a good citizen of the community.”

Unity Christian is also hosting a memorial scholarship drive in honor of its former secretary Barb Wright, who passed away in 2021 after serving the school for 45 years.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say the armed suspect in a standoff from Saturday is dead from a...
Suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase
Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase, damages squad cars
Davenport Police are blocking off an area near the intersection of W Locust St. and Myrtle St....
Portion of Locust St blocked off due to accident
Man caused motor vehicle accident davenport
Davenport man charged with intentionally causing a car accident
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar
Man threatens to stab cashier over Black and Mild cigar

Latest News

A Canadian Pacific train engine.
Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture
Davenport Police say the armed suspect in a standoff from Saturday is dead from a...
Suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Sunny and pleasant weather will make for a terrific Sunday across the QCA. Look for highs in...
Your First Alert Forecast
LeClaire event offering free food, drink samplings
LeClaire event offering free food, drink samplings