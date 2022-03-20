Private school celebrates 100th anniversary with fundraiser

FULTON, Illinois (KWQC) - Unity Christian Schools celebrated its 100th anniversary Saturday with an annual Gala.

Around 175 people showed up to bid for gift baskets at the schools’ 34th annual auction fundraiser.

All the proceeds from the event goes to lowering tuition for students who attend the private school. So far, Unity has raised around $1,400, which is halfway to its goal.

School officials say that they are looking to also build a school in Iowa in the coming years. “Our students, when they graduate, are well prepared to go out into the world,” said School Board Member Susan Striley, “whether they are going to college, whether they’re starting a career, and they know how to be a good citizen of the community.”

Unity Christian is also hosting a memorial scholarship drive in honor of its former secretary Barb Wright, who passed away in 2021 after serving the school for 45 years.

