6 students facing charges following disturbance at Bettendorf High School Monday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Six Bettendorf High School students are facing charges following an incident at the school Monday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., the high school’s resource officer requested additional officers to respond to a disturbance at the school involving multiple male students.

According to a media release from the Bettendorf Police Department, the disturbance started inside the school between the students, at which point schools officials, security and the resource officer directed and ordered those involved to leave the building and school property in an attempt to prevent the incident from escalating further.

Once outside, some of the students initially left the school property but returned and were repeatedly ordered to leave the property. According to the release, other involved students tried to get back into the school building after being told to leave.

According to the release, six students were arrested and either released to their parents or guardians at the scene or brought to the police station and turned over to parents or guardians.

All were charged with criminal trespass. Two of the students also were charged with Interference with official acts, according to the release.

Three were found to have vapes and charged were with persons under the legal age. One student was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Celeste Miller, a spokeswoman for the Bettendorf Community School District, said a “hold protocol” was issued, meaning students and staff were asked to remain in their classroom or area.

“We appreciate the quick response and support from the Bettendorf Police,” the district said in a message to parents and staff. “Please know that all students are safe and teaching and learning are continuing at Bettendorf High School.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.