Burlington police investigate shots fired incident

FILE - Police lights with bullet holes
FILE - Police lights with bullet holes(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department is investigating shots fired incident Sunday.

Police responded to the area of 10th and Spruce streets for multiple reports of shots fired at about 7:25 p.m., the department said in a media release.

Officers first on scene located 11 shell casings in the 700-block of S. 10th Street, according to police. No injuries were reported or damage was found at the scene.

Police said the shots fired incident is being investigated by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

