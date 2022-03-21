Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Deer can’t stop jumping to their deaths from this overpass as residents beg for help

WARNING: Some imagery may be disturbing. One resident says 25 deer have recently jumped to their deaths in the same spot. (Source: WJAC)
By Douglas Braff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WJAC) – Residents of a northwest Pennsylvania town are trying to prevent deer from continuing to jump to their deaths off a bypass.

Bill Boylan is one resident who is asking the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install some sort of barrier to keep the deer safe.

Boylan says 25 deer have recently jumped to their deaths in the same spot. He didn’t get the response from PennDOT that he hoped to hear.

“PennDOT apparently doesn’t see the wisdom of putting maybe a diversion fence for the deer, or maybe some nets,” Boylan said.

The deer could be easily diverted with some sort of fence, according to Boylan, but without it, the problem will persist.

Julie Padasak, another area resident, is also bothered by the sight of the dead deer.

“They’re literally jumping to death,” Padasak said. “And that, to me, looking at them, it’s disturbing.”

Padasak says she reached out to the state and regional game commissions, who redirected her to PennDOT.

PennDOT District Executive Tom Zurat said they are looking into solutions and only became aware of the issue two weeks ago.

“We started taking a look at it, trying to really determine where the deer are coming from, you know, how they are ending up on that bridge is really the problem we’ve got to solve first before we can determine if there’s anything we can do or not,” Zurat said. “We’ll definitely take a look at it and see what we can do.”

Zurat says he expects PennDOT to have a solution within the next few weeks.

