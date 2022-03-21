Illinois police: 2 injured after drunk driver causes head-on crash on I-280 Sunday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two women were injured in a head-on crash after police say a drunk driver was going on the wrong way on Interstate 280 in Rock Island County Sunday.

The Illinois State Police Department responded to the crash at mile marker 16 on I-280 at about 7:52 p.m., the Illinois State Police said in a media release.

According to police, a 2021 black Honda Pilot driven by 27-year-old Mallory M. Griffith was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-280 toward traffic.

Police said Griffith hit a 2014 blue Ford Fiesta, driven by 24-year-old Shaelyn M. Simmons, head-on as she was traveling east near mile marker 16.

The crash caused Simmons to then go off I-280 into the south ditch, police said. She was trapped inside the car and had to be extricated.

According to police, Griffith’s car was turned over and landed on its side on the Interstate.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to state police, Griffith has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, aggravated reckless driving, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

