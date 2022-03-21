Judge finds Rock Island man not guilty in infant’s death

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County judge Peter Church found a Rock Island man not guilty Monday in the death of his then girlfriend’s four-month-old son in 2020.

Mateo Williams, 22, was released Monday after his attorneys and prosecutors rested their cases in Rock Island County bench trial on Friday, court records show.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Elias S. Austin.

Police responded at 9:10 a.m. March 10, 2020, to the 400 block of 12th Avenue for an unresponsive infant.

Elias was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play was suspected after the discovery of multiple fractures throughout the child’s body, according to prosecutors.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday in Peoria determined the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the skull.

Elias also suffered multiple skull fractures, bone fractures, and other severe injuries consistent with abuse, according to prosecutors.

His mother, Tanda M. Allee, 25, also is charged with first-degree murder. She is set for a plea hearing March 24, according to court records.

