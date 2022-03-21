QC Restaurant Week kicks off Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Several local businesses are serving up some specials for QC Restaurant Week, March 21-27th.

TV6′s Brittany Kyles stopped by three local restaurants serving up Mexican cuisine.

The first stop was in East Moline at Jennie’s Box Car.

“We wanted to do honor to our heritage but also do something different and unique so were going to try my favorite tacos here in a little bit, it’s like a barbeque pork taco,” said the Co-owner of Jennies Box Car Marguerite Dasso.

Dasso goes on to explain her favorite taco saying “its on flour tortillas, any of our tacos if you have any allergies or anything, everything is made fresh like this so, its not hard to customize stuff. So this is a ranch slaw, southwest pork, toss it with a tangy barbeque sauce, I feel like all of this is just a pork taco, but were going to take it to the next level with all the topics. The next part is pickled onion. I love pickled onion so, the more the better. Pickled cucumbers, diced tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, then we finish with sriracha drizzle. Everything is custom ordered here, so if you don’t like hot, just ask for sriracha on the side. And then sriracha for the finish.”

Next stop was in Bettendorf at Verde where they’re serving a fun trio menu and spicy drinks.

“Everyone at the table would have to participate in this tasting menu, it is 5 prefixed courses, so everything that is on that is on the restaurant week menu is going to come to the table,” said Verde General Manager Brianne Choitz.

Choitz then goes over Verde’s Spicy Tamarind Cocktail saying “I start with fresh squeezed lemon juice, half an ounce of our elderflower syrup. Then we do an ounce in half of our spicy tamarind vodka. Then we fill it with ice, then we top it with our Jarritos Tamarind soda. Its super light and refreshing, it’s really tasty and the spice isn’t too overwhelming its really nice and warm it gives your mouth this nice warm spice feeling. Without being overwhelming.”

The last stop was in Le Claire at the Blue Iguana, where the general manager goes over their signature drink.

“One of our all-time favorite drinks is the Blue Iguana Margarita, I’m going to start it off here with blue curacao, amaretto, this is going to be our triple sec, tequila, throw in our margarita mix here,” said Mikey Corsiglia.

For a full list of other restaurants participating head to https://qcrestaurantweek.com/.

