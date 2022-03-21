Quartet: A Senior Living Village is set to open in May

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new community for retirees in Bettendorf that allows the individual to flourish in an active experience composed entirely by unique interests and needs. Quartet: A Senior Living Village and offers amenities, services and accommodations that allows each person to live life to its fullest.

Amy Gutknecht from Quartet Senior Living informs viewers about all aspects of what is available and offered. Apartment living with 30-day, month-to-month rental plans are available. Floor plan options range from 456 to 975 square feet with stylish kitchenettes. The building is expected to be opening officially in May, 2022. Rental reservations are currently being secured.

Whether it’s Carefree Living, Assisted Living, or Memory Care, the facility allows residents to be secure in knowing that personalized support is available if needs change.

Quartet: A Senior Living Village / 3150 Glenbrook Circle | South Bettendorf, IA 52722 / 563-265-0354

