Advertisement

Quartet: A Senior Living Village is set to open in May

Rental reservations are now being accepted
Quartet: A Senior Living Village is set to open in May
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new community for retirees in Bettendorf that allows the individual to flourish in an active experience composed entirely by unique interests and needs. Quartet: A Senior Living Village and offers amenities, services and accommodations that allows each person to live life to its fullest.

Amy Gutknecht from Quartet Senior Living informs viewers about all aspects of what is available and offered. Apartment living with 30-day, month-to-month rental plans are available. Floor plan options range from 456 to 975 square feet with stylish kitchenettes. The building is expected to be opening officially in May, 2022. Rental reservations are currently being secured.

Whether it’s Carefree Living, Assisted Living, or Memory Care, the facility allows residents to be secure in knowing that personalized support is available if needs change.

Quartet: A Senior Living Village / 3150 Glenbrook Circle | South Bettendorf, IA 52722 / 563-265-0354

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say the armed suspect in a standoff from Saturday is dead from a...
Suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase
Bettendorf woman leads police on car chase, damages squad cars
Davenport Police have confirmed with TV6 that they are engaged in an armed standoff.
Police identify suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall
A 16-year-old Davenport teen fatally shot Friday has been identified as Tylan Sanders,...
Police identify Davenport teen fatally shot Friday
6 students facing charges following disturbance at Bettendorf High School Monday

Latest News

Union pushes for change after USP Thomson workers exposed to drugs in mail
Union pushes for change after USP Thomson workers exposed to drugs in mail
Union pushes for change after USP Thomson workers exposed to drugs in mail
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs talks about the state's Secure Choice retirement program...
Frerichs promotes Secure Choice retirement program
An Illinois Department of Human Services building in Springfield, Illinois.
Pritzker administration launches overdose prevention plan, names behavioral health officer