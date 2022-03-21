Advertisement

Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An elusive reptile has made a rare appearance in Alabama.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division confirmed the discovery of a wild-born Eastern indigo snake.

This is only the second time in more than 60 years that the indigo has been seen in the state.

Officials said they will continue to work on reintroducing the species to the state.

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)

The indigo is the nation’s largest native snake, but it vanished in Alabama in the 1950s due in large part to habitat loss, according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The first indigo snake was found in the state in 2020, according to the department.

These snakes play a significant role in the ecosystem and their disappearance could have a domino effect on other lifeforms, biologists say.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police have confirmed with TV6 that they are engaged in an armed standoff.
Police identify suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall
A 16-year-old Davenport teen fatally shot Friday has been identified as Tylan Sanders,...
Police identify Davenport teen fatally shot Friday
Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Man charged with murder in Davenport shooting
6 students facing charges following disturbance at Bettendorf High School Monday
Gavel
Judge finds Rock Island man not guilty in infant’s death

Latest News

Neighborhood nurse saves LeClaire toddler’s life
Neighborhood nurse saves LeClaire toddler’s life
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
Shots fired incident in Davenport late Tuesday night
One person was taken to the hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in...
One person hospitalized following vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Davenport
Officials say a tiger mauled a 50-year-old worker at a Florida airboat attraction. The man...
Deputies: Man mauled by tiger at Florida airboat attraction