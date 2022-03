GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Sanitary District will have rolling closures on South West Street between Tompkins and Main streets starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

The closures are for sanitary sewer construction, the city said in a media release.

The city said construction work is expected to be complete in seven to 10 days, weather permitting.

