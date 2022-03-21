Warmer Monday ahead of soggy stretch of weather

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- The first full day of spring will feel quite warm with most areas hitting the mid to low 70s. You will need to enjoy it, because starting after midnight tonight, rain and chillier temps arrive. Look for rain off and on all Tuesday and all Wednesday. While rumbles of thunder are likely, severe weather is not expected. Rain may mix in with a few snowflakes on Thursday morning, but no accumulations will occur. As far as rainfall amounts go, most areas will pick up between 1″-2″ which will put a dent in our current moderate drought. Behind this system temps will be at or slightly below normal heading into the weekend which will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 75º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain moves in after midnight. Low: 48º Winds: ENE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 56º

