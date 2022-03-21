Showers, Thunderstorms, and Cooler Weather Moves In For Tuesday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Clouds will continue to increase into our mild Monday evening. Overnight, rain will start spreading over the area with portions of southeast Iowa and West

Central Illinois getting the rain first. Tuesday will be wet and windy with temperatures staying in the 50s. A few rumbles of thunder are likely, as well.

Into our Wednesday we don’t expect much of a change with occasional showers under cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The coolest day

of the stretch will be Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s. A rain/snow mix is possible as the wet and cool system finally heads east. Friday into

early next week looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLOUDY WITH RAIN DEVLOPING. LOW: 49. WIND: SE 5-10

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, WET & WINDY. A FEW RUMBLES OF THUNDER. HIGH: 58°. WIND: SE - 15/30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY & COOLER. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS. HIGH: 52°.

