Windy & Warmer Today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon, along with breezy southerly winds. Unseasonably warm conditions will continue as highs reach the upper 60′s to mid 70′s. That all changes tonight as a potent storm system approaches out of the southern plains. Expect rain developing into Tuesday, with highs in the 50′s. Waves of precipitation continuing through Wednesday with readings in the 40′s. Colder air wrapping into that system Thursday could provide us with a wintry mix, or possible wet snow. 1″ to 2″ rainfall totals should help to partially alleviate the drought situation we’re experiencing.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, windy and very warm. High: 75°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with rain developing after midnight. Low: 48°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Light to moderate rain. High: 56°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

