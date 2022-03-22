42 rescued dogs continue to recover, learn daily skills

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A total of 42 dogs were rescued from a mobile home in February and brought to the Muscatine Humane Society.

“They were all malnourished, and most of them had a lot of hair loss. Several of them had severe dental disease and fleas,” said Chris McGinnis, the Muscatine Humane Society’s director. “Many of them had a lot of hair loss on their backs, and that’s typically the area where a dog has fleas. They bite at the top of their tail head.”

McGinnis said it was difficult to gain the dogs’ trust initially.

“Some of them were fearful enough that they wanted to bite, so that was very hard,” McGinnis said. “They do respond better if they have one of their familiar housemates with them. Now that they don’t have to fight over food, they are very friendly.”

Each day, the dogs learn skills that will help them adapt to living in a permanent home.

“They will be a process. When you get just one of them, they probably will revert back to some shy personality in the beginning,” McGinnis said. “They are also what would be considered a flight risk, meaning that if they got loose in your yard, and they don’t know you, they would probably run.”

Mcginnis added that the family that adopts one of the rescued dogs needs to be patient.

“I think if anybody puts the work into it, and the time, I think they are going to have a great little dog, but right now these dogs are not your normal animal that has been in a one-on-one home,” McGinnis said.

Seven of the dogs have already been adopted. To learn more about how you can adopt a dog from the Muscatine Humane Society, call (563) 263-7358.

