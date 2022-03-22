ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re looking for a unique place to visit and shop for art and gifts made by local artisans - plus order your favorite drink at the bar while you shop, visit Dancer’s Creek Barn in Aledo! Randy Franks, owner of Dancer’s Creek Barn shares the history of items for sale and details of the barn itself. Along with the antiques for sale, Randy’s wife has paint nights in the barn - where visitors can sip on a drink and paint with friends.

Dancer’s Creek Barn | 702 NW 9th Avenue, Aledo, IL | 309-737-7370

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.