Deputies: Man hit lawnmower with his car in McDonough Co.

COLCHESTER, Ill. (KWQC) - A Colchester man has been charged with battery after deputies say he hit a lawnmower with his car Monday.

McDonough County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Larry E. Yetter is charged with aggravated battery.

In a media release, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a report that a man was being threatened with a knife at about 4:46 p.m. The caller told the communications center there was a lawnmower and a car in the ditch, both damaged south of the Dollar General.

Deputies said the zero-turn lawnmower was being repossessed from a property in rural Colchester.

According to deputies, the repossessors were driving the lawnmower toward the city on East 600th Street when Yetter hit it with his car. The lawnmower then ended in the ditch.

Deputies said the man driving the lawnmower did have a knife in self-defense after he was struck by Yetter’s car. No one was injured by the knife.

The man driving the lawnmower refused medical at the scene, deputies said.

Yetter is being held at McDonough County Jail in lieu of bond.

