ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Stefani Hawkins stayed at a VRBO in North Carolina, and a little general store on the property inspired her so much, she brought the idea back to the Quad Cities and ‘Dotty’s Farmhouse’ was born. Stefani is the owner of this online boutique, named after her late grandmother, Dotty’s Farmhouse with a warehouse in Rock Island.

